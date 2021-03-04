GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 83.1% in February

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GSE Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,665. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in GSE Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

