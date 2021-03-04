Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.33. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.26 and a one year high of C$29.25.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.