Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GTHP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 33,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

