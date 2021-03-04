Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $20,532.61 and $55.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.00795136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

