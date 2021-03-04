Gulden Price Reaches $0.0162 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.71 million and $60,462.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00373579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 537,270,298 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.