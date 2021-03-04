Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.67

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.67 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.27). Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.24), with a volume of 540,563 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.67. The stock has a market cap of £361.42 million and a PE ratio of -26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

