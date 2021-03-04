GXChain 1-Day Volume Tops $6.15 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,037,646 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

