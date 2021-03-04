HackenAI Market Capitalization Reaches $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00473868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052063 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

