Hakka.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $339,306.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Hakka.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $339,306.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00473319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00484015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,219,160 tokens. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

