Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $46,387,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

