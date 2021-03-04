Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading Down 14.1%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.19. 711,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 725,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

