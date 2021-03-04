Handshake (HNS) Reaches One Day Volume of $845,110.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $103.32 million and $845,110.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.50 or 0.03142789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00365929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01029784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00437619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00378381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00248502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 359,020,089 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

