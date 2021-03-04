Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.57% of Hanesbrands worth $28,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,864,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.