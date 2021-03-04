Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.12

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 5447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

