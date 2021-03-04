Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €147.80 ($173.88). 129,607 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.37.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.