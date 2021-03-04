HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Financial Contrast

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 4.26 $19.50 million $1.70 13.25 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.47 $18.27 million $0.33 38.94

Citizens & Northern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HarborOne Bancorp. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.29%. Given Citizens & Northern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30% HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats HarborOne Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 30 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben and Chemung County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

