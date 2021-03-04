HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.48 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $72.82 million and $30.48 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00468987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00468171 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.