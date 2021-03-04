Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HRGLY stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 37.67%.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
