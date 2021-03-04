Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HRGLY stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.