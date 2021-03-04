Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HARP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $506.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

