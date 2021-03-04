Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.22% of Harsco worth $215,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.