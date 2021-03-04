Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $114.39 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $229.81 or 0.00486765 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $114.39 million and $3.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.