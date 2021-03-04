Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 85,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,344,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 330,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.