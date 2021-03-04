Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,861 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 43,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $189.39. 105,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

