Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.84

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.84 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 33,835 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £382.22 million and a PE ratio of 69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

In other Harworth Group news, insider Patrick Bourke acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.