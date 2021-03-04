Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Hasbro worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

