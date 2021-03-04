Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 2,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.