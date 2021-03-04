HashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $349,594.44 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $349,594.44 and $42,016.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

