Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Hashgard has a market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $123,813.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

