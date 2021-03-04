Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €10.40 ($12.24) on Thursday, hitting €111.90 ($131.65). The stock had a trading volume of 167,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.92. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €114.60 ($134.82).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.