Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €10.40 ($12.24) on Thursday, hitting €111.90 ($131.65). The stock had a trading volume of 167,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.92. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €114.60 ($134.82).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

