Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €190.30 ($223.88).

Shares of ETR SAE traded down €12.70 ($14.94) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €189.80 ($223.29). 172,679 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €159.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

