Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $7.65 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $106.36 million and approximately $682,310.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00016188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.55 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01028932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00435453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00377770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00248758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,911,816 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

