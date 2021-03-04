Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.82% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $109,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.