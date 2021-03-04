Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report ($3.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.06). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 405.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $37,392,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 1,122,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,139. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

