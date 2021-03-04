Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.47

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $32.38. Hawkins shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 91,890 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hawkins by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Hawkins by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

