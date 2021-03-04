HC Wainwright Boosts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $95.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

