HC Wainwright Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target to $15.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

