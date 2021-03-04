HC Wainwright Increases Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $115.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of REGI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

