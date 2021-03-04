HC Wainwright Trims Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price to $5.50

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

