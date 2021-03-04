HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.