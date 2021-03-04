Head to Head Analysis: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38% Equinix 7.58% 4.62% 1.74%

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Realty Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equinix 0 2 17 1 2.95

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $821.89, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.42 $1.08 million $2.97 5.08 Equinix $5.56 billion 9.74 $507.45 million $22.81 26.59

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Cedar Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

