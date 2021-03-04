Head-To-Head Analysis: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $88.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility & Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.40 $159.41 million $5.42 16.17

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 1.94% 17.84% 5.20%

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; managed solutions, such as spanning messaging, voice, video, and content management; and workplace services, including desk side support, remote service desk, automated self-service, and self-healing solutions. In addition, it offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-Things applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products; and offers enterprise data center solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

