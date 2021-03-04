Head-To-Head Analysis: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnite and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $75.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Magnite.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 32.69 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -119.57 Pinterest $1.14 billion 40.91 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -22.96

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Pinterest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

