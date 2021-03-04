Head-To-Head Analysis: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) vs. Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pulmonx alerts:

This table compares Pulmonx and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.60 million 62.15 -$20.70 million N/A N/A Nevro $390.26 million 13.81 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -46.20

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40 Nevro 0 3 11 0 2.79

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $54.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $181.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57%

Summary

Pulmonx beats Nevro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. Pulmonx Corporation was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It also offers Senza II system and Senza Omnia system products for chronic pain. The company's solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. Nevro Corp. sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.