Head-To-Head Comparison: Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -38.77% N/A -5.98% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

This table compares Intelsat and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.10 Ayro $6.08 million 32.42 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Risk and Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelsat and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ayro beats Intelsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

