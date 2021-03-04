Head-To-Head Comparison: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiwi and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.08 $74.90 million $1.73 6.30 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 47.80 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -191.76

Qiwi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiwi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 16.07% 30.61% 11.88% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

Risk and Volatility

Qiwi has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qiwi and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 2 1 0 0 1.33 Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70

Qiwi presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.00%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qiwi beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 111,000 kiosks and 23,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

