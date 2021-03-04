Head to Head Contrast: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackbaud and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 4 2 0 2.33 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Blackbaud’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Coro Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackbaud and Coro Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.77 $11.91 million $1.27 55.24 Coro Global $10,000.00 10,216.43 -$4.85 million N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 2.49% 17.03% 3.85% Coro Global N/A -637.53% -455.67%

Summary

Blackbaud beats Coro Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and YourCause social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. Coro Global Inc. has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc. to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S. dollars. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

