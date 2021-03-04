Head-To-Head Review: StoneMor (NYSE:STON) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get StoneMor alerts:

This table compares StoneMor and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $289.52 million 0.82 -$151.94 million N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.42 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor.

Volatility and Risk

StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of StoneMor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of StoneMor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StoneMor and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.10%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than StoneMor.

Summary

StoneMor beats XpresSpa Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 321 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 90 funeral homes in 17 states and Puerto Rico. The company is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.