Head to Head Survey: Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

This table compares Collectors Universe and ICTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $78.89 million 10.83 $10.79 million N/A N/A ICTS International $333.31 million 0.53 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICTS International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Collectors Universe and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 14.68% 53.79% 24.81% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Collectors Universe beats ICTS International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles. It also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for various collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its websites. In addition, the company offers web-based advertising services; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on a subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.