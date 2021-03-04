Head to Head Survey: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RealPage and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 8 0 0 2.00 Fastly 5 4 4 0 1.92

RealPage presently has a consensus price target of $83.69, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Fastly has a consensus price target of $78.69, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than RealPage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RealPage has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealPage and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $988.14 million 8.95 $58.21 million $1.28 67.85 Fastly $200.46 million 33.45 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -93.54

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 4.79% 9.64% 4.13% Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13%

Summary

RealPage beats Fastly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Buildium that offers customer support and rapid self-provisioning services; RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; Spend Management solutions, that enables property owners and managers to control costs; SmartSource IT offers outsourced IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, AI Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident Utility Management, SimpleBills, Resident Payments, ActiveBuilding, Contact Center Maintenance, and Renter's Insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering YieldStar Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, And Asset And Investment Management Platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

