HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HHR stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

